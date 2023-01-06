Adizatu Sulemana stands tall in Ghana Hockey for 2022 

Accra, Jan 06, GNA – Young and energetic Adizatu Sulemana, had a thrilling performance in 2022 and her hard work has paid off as she has been nominated as the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) hockey player of the year.

She was named among over 40 athletes and administrators to be awarded at the 47th Adamus MTN SWAG Awards night.

‘Adiza’ as she is known by her peers currently plays for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) female hockey team known as ‘Royal Ladies’ for seven years but started her hockey career in Accra in 2013 with Amazing Grace Hockey Club before joining GRA in 2015.

Her performance on the turf caught the eyes of the technical handlers of the national female team, Black Sticks ladies and 24 caps in her credit for representing Ghana at international competition.

In the year under review, she was awarded the best player in the Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana and also won silver for the country in the same tournament.

She aided the Royal Ladies to win gold in the Africa Club Championship also hosted in Ghana and was part of the team that represented the country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Speaking to GNA Sports shortly after the release of nominations for the 47th SWAG Awards, a delighted Adiza expressed her profound gratitude to SWAG for and also thanked the Ghana Hockey Association for seeing her.

She added that she would continue to work hard as the award would now draw attention to her to give out her best for both club and country.

The 47th Adamus MTN SWAG Awards is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday, January 28, 2023, under the theme ‘Honoring Sports Excellence’.

