Veep hosts America Football Delegation as nine Ghanaians set for Pro Bowl in USA

Accra, Jan.31, GNA – A delegation of top executives of the United States National Football League (NFL) and nine Ghanaian players selected to participate in a tournament in the USA, paid a courtesy call on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House, Accra.

The NFL delegation, led by Thomas McHardy, a Senior Director of the NFL, was at the seat of government to introduce the selected nine Ghanaians players to Dr. Bawumia and thank him for his support and collaboration towards the NFL’s introduction and development of the American Football League in Ghana.

The first-ever NFL tournament in Africa was hosted in Ghana in June last year, followed by an open day with NFL Legends in Accra.

The NFL organised an inter-schools tournament dubbed: “NFL Flag Football”, the first of its kind in Africa, to select nine players out of 400 to represent Ghana and Africa at the Pro Bowl this week in Las Vegas, USA.

Vice President Bawumia, in a Facebook post, expressed delight at the NFL’s presence in Ghana and selecting nine young Ghanaians to participate in the Pro Bowl in the USA.

“After series of engagements with the NFL (American Football) in the past year about the introduction and development of American Football in Ghana, I was happy to welcome to the Jubilee House, this morning, a delegation from the NFL and nine young Ghanaians who have been selected by the NFL, through an inter-school competition, to represent Ghana and Africa at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas in the United States next week,” Dr Bawumia stated.

“I am excited about this development and the opportunity it has brought to these promising youngsters, and many others, who have the potential to become great NFL stars in the future”.

“I thank the NFL for their decision to select Ghana for the first NFL Flag Football in Africa, as well as their commitment to developing the popular American game in Ghana through schools, to create more opportunities for young Ghanaians,” the Vice President added.

GNA

