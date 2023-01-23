The late Barima Acheaw II was passionate about development – Abesim Divisional Council 

By Dennis Peprah

Abesim, (B/R), Jan 22, GNA – The Abesim Divisional Council has described the late Barima Kumi Acheaw II, the chief of the town, as a development-oriented person who pushed the holistic development of the area.

Nana Kyei Nketiah, the Chief of the Adonten Royal Family of the Division said the people would forever remember the late chief for his passion for unity that facilitated the holistic development of the Abesim Township.

The Abesim township in the Sunyani Municipality was in a state of grief and sorrow, when the Dormaa Traditional Council announced the death of Barima Acheaw II on Saturday.

According to the Council, Barima Acheaw II, who was also the Kyidomhene off the Dormaa Traditional Areal, died on September 30, 2021, after short illness.

He was 70, reigned for 19 years and left behind a wife and six children.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Nana Nketiah said the late chief’s instrumental role contributed to the construction of the Abesim Police station and the Ghana National Fire Service command building at Abesim.

Barima Acheaw II also initiated the construction of the Abesim Health Clinic and a maternity block, Abesim Senior High School, and a standard market in the town.

“Before his sudden demise, Barima Acheaw was also playing an instrumental role for contracts to be awarded on some access roads in the town,” he stated.

Nana Nketiah therefore appealed to the government to facilitate and ensure that the deplorable nature of the Nsasasanim stretch connecting the Abesim SHS new site, as well as the Agape Road and the one linking the Abesim cemetery were awarded on contract.

He indicated that those roads were very dear to the heart of the people, saying the chief and people of the town would be forever grateful to the government if the roads were constructed to facilitate easy movements of the people.

GNA

