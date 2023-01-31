Stay away from indiscipline attitude on campus- lecturer urges students 

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Bibiani (WN/R) Jan. 30, GNA – Professor Robert Aidoo, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Agriculture and Economics, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has counseled Ghanaian students to be of good behaviour in school.

He said as future leaders, the youth ought to demonstrate responsible attitudes and show that they could take up the mantle of leadership of the country.

Professor Aidoo gave the advice during a send-off ceremony in honour of Mr. Stephen Kwadzo Dandey, the Headmaster of Bibiani Secondary Technical School (BSTS) at Bibiani.

He said education was to provide good guidance to raise students to become useful to the family, society as well as the nation and not otherwise.

He condemned the unlawful attitude of some students in some schools in recent times.

Professor Aidoo cited the misconduct of some students of Krobea Asante Technical Institute in the Ashanti Region that led to the destruction of properties.

He said such irresponsible behaviours demanded a deterring punishment from the appropriate institutions to serve as an example to others.

The Professor believe that such punishment would go a long way to help promote discipline in the various schools.

For his part, Mr. Stephen Kwadzo Dandey thanked the almighty God for his love, mercy, and abundant protection upon him and his entire family throughout their four years stay in Bibiani.

He praised the Board of Governor, the School management, including teaching and non-teaching staff, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), the Government of Ghana, Philanthropist, Traditional Leaders, Clergy, the Member of Parliament (MP), the late MCE and other stakeholders who in a diverse way contributed and supported him to accomplish his goals.

Mr. Dandey highlighted the construction of the school fence wall, construction of six unit-classroom block, construction of six-seater water closet toilet facility, construction of new girls’ dormitory, construction of an ultra-modern kitchen, 10-unit solar powered toilet and biogas, school sick bay and dining hall as some of his major achievements.

The rest were construction of mechanized borehole, erection of school signpost by S.R.C 2020 year group, 67-seater school bus received from the government, introduction of new programmes such as Visual Arts and Electricals in the Technical Department, the performance of the students was very impressive in the WASSCE exams during his tenure of office.

Mr. Dandey mentioned some of the challenges confronting the school to include, inadequate classroom block, library, boys’ dormitory, an additional mechanized borehole to provide enough water for the students.

He, therefore, appealed to the school management and PTA to extend support to his successor to achieve his vision for the school.

GNA

