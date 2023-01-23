PTAs urged to develop keen interest in schools’ development 

By Caesar Abagali

Variampere (UWR), Jan. 23, GNA – Reverend Monica Achana, the Upper West Regional Manager of the Methodist Education Unit has urged Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) to develop keen interests in the development of schools in their area to ensure academic improvement.

She has also appealed to District Chief Executives in the region to ensure there was adequate potable drinking water in schools to prevent outbreaks of communicable diseases and to ensure that children stayed in school to learn.

Rev. Achana made the appeal in Variampere, a community in the Wa West district during a donation of furniture to the Variampere Methodist primary school.

The PTA of the school procured and presented 77 dual desks to the kindergarten and the primary school to improve teaching and learning.

Rev. Achana said due to the unavailability of water near some schools, pupils take undue advantage of searching for drinking water and run home without returning for academic work.

She stressed the importance of education and encouraged parents to take special interest in educating their wards to enable them to support them in future.

She commended the PTA for the donation and advised school authorities to use the furniture judiciously and appealed for more support to raise standards of education in the area.

Madam Vida Diorotey, the Wa West District Chief Executive (DCE) in a speech read on her behalf pledged to drill a borehole and provide additional furniture for the school to improve academic work.

She said education was one of the major priorities of the NPP government and that everything would be done to improve education in the country to justify the confidence Ghanaians reposed in the government.

Mr Adams Bayao, the chairman of the PTA of the Variampere Basic School who presented the furniture said the PTA and the School Management Committee (SMC) observed that children put books on their labs to write, which according to him was unhealthy for education improvement.

He said the PTA was targeting over 100 dual desks for presentation but due to financial constraint, only 77 could be procured and pledged to seek other funding sources for more support.

GNA

