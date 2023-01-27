Perseus Mining Ghana Ltd provides scholarships to 140 undergraduates  

By Victoria Agyemang

Ayanfuri (C/R), Jan 27, GNA – Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL) has given scholarship to more than 140 undergraduate students to continue their studies at the tertiary level for the 2023 academic year.

The scholarship, which formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, is to reduce the financial burden on parents and students within its catchment area.

In all, GHC 216,036.00 was disbursed to beneficiaries from the US$300,000.00 annual donation to the Edikan Trust Fund, which is to support developmental projects within the operating communities.

Beneficiary communities include Ayanfuri, Abena-Abena, Fobinso, Gyaman and Nkonya within the Upper Denkyira East District in the Central Region, and Wassa Amenfi East District in the Western Region.

The Edikan Trust Fund by PMGL is a mechanism to promote sustainable development in their area of operations.

At a short ceremony to present the scholarship, Mr Stephen Kofi Ndede, General Manager, PMGL, affirmed the company’s continued commitment to helping to raise the standard of education within these communities and the country at large.

The move, he said, would aid the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-4), which sought to promote quality education.

Since the inception of the scholarship scheme in 2017, a total of 535 students had benefited from GHC 813,513.52.00 donated to the scheme.

Mr Ndede called for a peaceful coexistence and cooperation between the community, district administrators and the company for accelerated development of the area.

He condemned the increasing activities of illegal miners on their concession, saying it was of great concern to the company, which needed immediate support by all stakeholders to stop the menace.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, the Paramount Chief of Owirenkyi Traditional Area, and the Guest of Honor for the ceremony, said the contribution of PMGL towards development in the catchment area was unprecedented.

Since the inception of the Edikan Trust Fund, the company had contributed more than GHC 14 million to support developmental projects within communities of its exploration activities.

Some of the projects include construction of school buildings, rehabilitation of Gyaman Primary school, construction of teachers quarters at Fobinso Community Center at Abena-Abena, and refuse skip containers for Ayanfuri.

Education, he said, was key to national development hence the importance of supporting students in their educational pursuits to gain employable skills.

Ms Abigail Ampomaa, a beneficiary, told the Ghana News Agency that the assistance was timely and expressed gratitude to the company for the gesture.

“I will study hard to make them proud,” she said.

