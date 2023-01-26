President appoints new Chief of Air Staff

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Air Vice Marshall Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe as the Chief of Air Staff.

He replaces Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson who has completed his tour of duty and retired from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF). His appointment takes effect from Thursday, January 26, 2023.

A statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said the President expressed his gratitude to Air Vice Marshal Hanson for his dedicated and meritorious service to the GAF and the nation and wished him well in his retirement.

GNA

