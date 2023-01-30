NPP Ho Central Constituency can annex the parliamentary seat in next election 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Jan. 30, GNA-Mr Ken Ayim, Volta Region First Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the Ho Constituency of the party has what it takes to annex the parliamentary seat in the next election.

He said in political parlance, you never say never as all things are possible, “if we become determined, united, work hard and persevere.”

Mr Ayim was addressing party members and sympathisers, 29 Electoral Area Coordinators, present and past executives of the Ho Constituency membership in a get-together on Sunday.

The meeting was to celebrate their failures, challenges, and achievements towards forging a spirited common front to galvanise resources and development for the Ho Municipality.

The First Vice Chairman, who made a historical analogy of the governance trends in the Constituency alluded that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1992 and during the military regimes had administered the Municipality the most without corresponding development.

“From the era of District Secretaries to Chief Executives and Members of Parliament have gone the way from the PNDC to the NDC over the years, but the NPP has touched more hearts through social intervention initiatives and flagship programmes than the combined regimes of their political opponents,” Mr Ayim said.

He said the worst scenario is that the Municipality being the heartbeat of the, “political world bank” should depict the microcosm of development across the country but the situation is a complete opposite.

Mr Ayim reminded the meeting that NPP is in power but remained in opposition in relation to the Constituency if they were content with that.

He said the time had come for the party to adopt innovative policies and interventions that would outpace political thinking such as setting aside its conventions and accepting unorthodox measures to hand pick candidates or by acclamation devoid of primaries, could tone down on acrimonies.

“If the Ho Central Constituency believes there’s a candidate that will be the soul of the party, going into the 2024 election, why do we have to wait to go through the mill?”

Mr Ayim, therefore, tasked the Ho Constituency to present a winnable candidate to the party, adding, “we shall rally all the support towards the task.”

Mr Frank Ahaze, Chairman, Ho Central Constituency cautioned the party faithful against disunity in the contest to elect a flagbearer for the party.

He said it is becoming murkier on its social media platforms, where members refuse to contest ideas but wallop in unwarranted insults for no gain.

He said NPP was a democratic party, and each member was free to support any flagbearer candidate of their choice without name-calling and use of abusive language on opponents.

Mr Richard Divine Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said it was highly possible to break-the-eight but not with a disjointed front.

He mentioned respect for one another, hard work, perseverance, unity and love for party and country would forthrightly break the eight.

He said the party continued to satisfy the development aspirations of the people under the auspices of the NPP describing the barely a year plus achievement under his watch as Chief Executive as unexampled.

He mentioned the completion of the MCE’s office in record time in addition to works ongoing on the new Assembly complex, activation of stalled Matse Senior High School, building of a new workers canteen and some road projects.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who chaired the programme entreated the party members and Ghanaians in general to continue to have faith in the government that God could overturn the current economic crisis for better outcomes in the immediate future.

