MoYS engages stakeholders on ways to improve stadium attendance  

Accra, Jan.12, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Ussif Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS), has begin consultations with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and other stakeholders on measures to attract fans to the various stadia for the domestic leagues.

This comes after the poor attendance of fans at the stadium in the ongoing league matches.

The recent attendance that generated lots of conversation was the clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Great Olympics, which attracted about 3000 fans at a stadium capacity of 40,000 in Kumasi.

A statement by the Ministry said, “Consultations would be made with all stakeholders including the Ghana Football Association, GHALCA, National Sports Authority, and supporters for their inputs on the strategy to be adopted to address this situation”.

It urged supporters of the various clubs to patronize the local league matches to raise funds to manage the clubs and develop them to higher standards.

GNA

