Street to Champions project set to be launched  

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – The Street to Champions Project, an initiative that seeks to identify individuals and companies that share the vision of transforming the lives of individuals from less fortunate communities through boxing, is set to be launched.

The project also aims to channel the energy of street children towards more positive activities that provide opportunities for a better life.

The objectives of the project are to act as a tool for poverty alleviation for the less privileged, to gather national support for boxing as a sport, and to position Ghana as a destination of choice for major world title fights.

The first phase of the Street to Champions project would involve organizing a boxing eliminator event during the Easter period in 2023.

Some mini matches would be held beforehand to select skilled and talented boxers to compete in the tournament.

The top two winners would be awarded trips to the United States to train at the legendary Roy Jones Gym and Antonio Tarva Gym, and would also receive boxing training gear from Everlast.

The second phase of the project would see the organisation of a local tournament in October.

Fighters from all regions would compete for bragging rights and rewards.

The fight night would be held at the Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm in the Volta Region.

The Street to Champions project seeks to bring on board partners, sponsors, and stakeholders to inspire the youth to choose this pathway that offers hope for their future.

GNA

