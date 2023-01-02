Lumba Brothers reunite and perform at KAB-FAM Legends Night

By Emmanuel Mensah

Accra Jan 2, GNA – Ghanaian Legendary Highlife musicians Daddy Lumba and Nana Acheampong collectively known as “Lumba brothers”, gave an outstanding performance at the KAB-FAM legends night, which took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on January 1, 2023.

It’s been 30 years since the brothers was seen on a stage performing their hit songs together unleashing an unstoppable performance to sooth the audience.

Daddy Lumba at the event revealed that he used to be a gospel musician, but the person who introduced him a Highlife musician was Nana Acheampong.

“When I arrived in Germany, I sung only gospel music, but the man standing next to me is the one who introduced me to highlife music and my name ‘Daddy Lumba’ was derived from him,” he stated.

The brothers have made numerous hit songs which include “Ankwanoma”, “Yenka Ntam”, “Makoma Ho Toffe”, “Mempaebo”, among others.

Other notable highlife musicians who performed on the night include Oheneba Kissi, Kwabena Kwabena

and Kwasi Pee as they all delivered outstanding performances serving the crowd with their back-to-back hit songs.

The initiative by KAB-FAM has been hailed as masterful and geared at enhancing Ghana’s musical heritage.

GNA

