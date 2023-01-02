Be responsible to ensure success in life, Chief advises Youth

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), Jan 2, GNA – Nana Kweku Eseini V, the Regent of Agona Swedru, has advised the youth to eschew negative lifestyles that could destroy their future and become a burden on their families and society.

He said it was sad to see some young people who should have devoted their time on productive activities rather engaging in drugs, alcohol and other vices, which could ruin their lives.

Nana Esieni said this when he addressed the end-of-year meeting of the Swedruman Council of Chiefs at Agona Swedru in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region.

He said the youth should dedicate their energies and time on education to become responsible adults rather than engaging in acts that could create problems for them through their youthful exuberances.

“The upcoming generations should take advantage of the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to learn some skills to become self-employed instead of going about aimlessly,” he stated.

“TVET is key to human development and gives hope for the future, provides the youth with skills to become self-reliant, prevents one from becoming a burden on his or her family and society, and brings about quality life.”

Nana Esieni said the Swedruman Council had taken steps to secure funds from well-to-do Agonaman citizens, both home and abroad, to construct Information and Communication Technology centre at Swedru for the youth to be abreast of technology to enhance their education.

He called on parents, especially fathers, to take full responsibility of their children to reduce the street-children menace, while reminding them of the law on child neglect.

The Regent expressed gratitude to the citizens of Swedru for their cooperation leading to a successful funeral rite of the late Nana Kobena Botwe II, in November 2022.

GNA

