Last suspect in Kasoa Mobile Money robbery arrested

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Jan.03, GNA — The Police have arrested the last suspect involved in the Kasoa Mobile Money robbery, which occurred on December 20, 2022.

The suspect, Ahmed, alias “arrested”, was arrested on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Nyanyano near Kasoa in the Central Region.

A news brief from the Police said he was in police custody assisting investigation and would be put before court accordingly.

It said meanwhile, the two other suspects who were arrested in connection with the case were remanded by the court to reappear on January 12, 2023.

The Police assured the public of its continued commitment to keep the society safe.

GNA

