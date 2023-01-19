KK Fosu promises an epic music comeback in 2023 with exciting features 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan.19, GNA – Ghanaian Highlife star KK Fosu says he has a lot in store for highlife fans this year as he prepares packs of songs with some top musical artists.



The “D-Styler,” as he is popularly known, was spotted touring the United Kingdom and the United States, few months ago in a series of scintillating musical performances.



According to KK Fosu, his recent tours across the UK and USA demonstrated how his music was still valued and was poised to serve music lovers with more good music.



“The year 2023 is going to be a big one for me because I have lots of good music that is yet to be released and has some young music talents featured on it.



“I still have a lot to offer lovers of Highlife music, and very soon they will witness my versatility in Afrobeats as well. I am working on some projects over the next few months, and hopefully things will work out as planned,” he said.



When asked about the projects he was embarking on, KK Fosu revealed that he wants to build a modern school facility in his hometown, Mangoase, in the Eastern Region.



According to KK Fosu, he was moved to build a kindergarten and primary school in his hometown after witnessing how some children could not afford to attend school at such a young age.



“I have started a fund-raising project to help the needy in my hometown. The vision is to build a modern school facility to help parents who can’t afford it.



“I welcome volunteers who want to support me in achieving this vision, and it is all targeted toward empowering the youth,” he stated.



With over 20 years in the music industry, KK Fosu is regarded as one of the top highlife musicians, with numerous hit singles and numerous awards worldwide.

GNA

