Inaugural Danny List Charity Golf Tournament ends in grand style    

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan.23, GNA – The maiden edition of the Danny List Foundation Charity Invitational Golf Tournament ended with some exciting results at the Achimota Golf Club over the weekend in Accra.

The competition was part of Danny List’s vision to develop the sport on the continent, most especially Ghana, to produce world champions for international competitions.

In the Under-18-14 boys’ category, 15-year-old Michael Nyarko of Tema made 38 points in nine holes, whiles David Keteku and Prince Adjei followed suit with 40 and 41 points respectively.

Togolese genius, Ahui Audrey was phenomenal in the U-18-14 girls’ category, as she triumphed over her opponents, making 49 points in nine holes.

The two others who finished second and third place were Harriet Dorlagbenu and Gloria Mensah who also made 50 and 53 points respectively.

Elsewhere in the U-13-10 category, Ghana’s Jacob Adongo from the Achimota Golf Club became a threat in the game after an impressive win over Ivorian Kouakou Ulrich and Joseph Adenyo.

Adongo won with a margin of seven, 37 points against his counterparts who equaled 44 points each.

The girls’ category was a tough one to witness, as Ellen Amezado and Queenie Ayitey gave Gianna Marie of Bok Nam Kim Golf Club a competitive match but still managed to make the best points.

At the end of the tournament, it was Marie who emerged victorious in the U-13-10 girls’ category with 48 points as Ellen and Queenie followed with 51 and 55 respectively.

In the Adult female category, Catherine Fabbi was able to prove a point, beating her opponents to a slight margin which saw her crowned champion with 38 points in 18 holes.

Phindo Mohala and Julienne Afi Amezado also finished in second and third place respectively with 37 and 35 points.

Golf Champion, Michael Hurtubise was awesome in the men’s category after making 39 points to surpass Dennis Addo and Jojo Ampadu who amassed 38 points each.

Yaw Dogbe and Cathrine Fabbi again won the closest to the pin category, hole 18 in the male and female categories while Francis Amuzu and Phindo Mohala also conquered the longest drive hole 17.

At the end of the tournament, winners were presented with medals and trophies as an honour for their remarkable performance.

Danny List has been a golf player for the past 19 years, winning medals on the African continent and also on the World stage.

His commitment to the sport has seen massive improvement as he yearns to build a golf academy in Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

