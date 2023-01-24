GPCC Vice President expresses worry over moral decadence in society 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Jan. 24, GNA – The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, the Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has expressed worry over the increasing cases of social vices among pupils and the youth in the country.

He noted that in spite of the proliferation of churches, such acts continued to be on the ascendancy.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, was speaking at the ongoing Prayer and Fasting Festival of the church at Achimota, in Accra.

The 21-day festival, dubbed: ‘Shigionoth 2023’ which ends on Sunday, January 29, is to build the capacity of participants, equip them to overcome challenges in 2023 and thank the Lord for his blessings.

Rt Rev Dr Kisseih decried the spate of moral decadence in schools, saying: “Our society, which is supposed to be a centre for propelling students to greater heights and molding their conducts, is turning into a breeding ground for crimes and moral decadence.”

He advised parents and guardians to educate their children and wards, respectively, on sex education and moral values at an early age and urged them to be circumspect in buying phones with internet access for underage children.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih appealed to students to desist from all forms of negative practices that may ruin their future and take their studies seriously to achieve their avowed aims.

He paid a glowing tribute to Sergeant Asante Baafi, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, who was killed with his family in a recent fire accident.

While expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih cautioned the public to prioritise security and safety at home to avert injuries and preventable deaths.

