Forestry Commission demobilises illegal mining equipment

Accra, Jan. 31, GNA – The Forestry Commission has demobilised equipment being used for illegal mining on the fringes of the Atewa Forest in the Eastern Region.

The demobilisation was carried out at a mining site outside the Forest Reserve, which has affected 0.6 hectares of the reserve.

A statement issued by the Commission said no one was found at the site where the illegal mining was taking place.

“After thoroughly combing the Forest, officials identified a mining operation outside the Forest Reserve, which has affected a portion of the Forest Reserve, measuring approximately zero point six hectares (0.6ha). No person was found at this portion of the Forest Reserve,” it said.

The Commission said it was working with Operation Halt II to ensure that no illegal mining activity took place in the Forest Reserve.

It assured that the necessary steps would be taken to reclaim portions of the Forest Reserve affected by the illegal activity.

The Commission said it had reported the incident to the Kyebi District Police Station and would work with them and other agencies to smoke out the perpetrators and deal with them.

It assured the public of continuous commitment to work with all stakeholders to protect all Forest Reserves in the country.

GNA

