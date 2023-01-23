Fifi Kwetey embarks on thank you tour of Ketu South Constituency  

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (VR), Jan. 23, GNA – Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has embarked on a “thank you tour” of the Ketu South Constituency.

It is to thank God and show his appreciation to the people of his home constituency, especially members of the NDC and delegates who threw their support behind him during the party’s last delegates conference that saw him elected as General Secretary of the NDC.

Speaking at separate thanksgiving services held in his honour at the Resurrection Power Centre- Assemblies of God Church and the Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church both in Aflao, the former Ketu South Member of Parliament said, he saw his election as General Secretary of the great NDC as a victory for all Ghanaians.

He believed that God intended to use the NDC to change the fortunes of the country and transform for the better the sinking economy created by the current “incompetent” New Patriotic Party-led government.

The former deputy finance minister said it was time Ghanaians awakened and changed their mindset in the journey to elect leaders, who placed the national interest above their personal and parochial interests and not the other way round as evidenced by the conduct and character of the current NPP leadership.

“I believe that the time has come when Ghanaians need to change our mindset in the way we elect our leaders – we must begin to identify and elect leaders who would not place their personal and party interests above the national interest. If the people change their mindset, leadership has no option than to change as well,” the NDC General Secretary said.

Mr Kwetey observed that Ghana had since the time of its first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah been hailed as a beacon of hope and prosperity and a model for other nations on the African continent, but sadly, that enviable position was gradually fading away due to bad leadership.

The NDC scribe called on all Ghanaians to throw their support behind the NDC in the upcoming 2024 general elections to ensure victory for “the only political party poised to restore hope to Ghanaians and restore the country back to its past glory as that beacon of hope, democracy and prosperity.

The NDC general secretary was accompanied on the tour by the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mr. James Gunu, Regional Secretary of the party, Mr Bright Kumordzi, Ketu South Constituency Chairman of the party, as well as other executives of the party from the constituency and the region.

The team also paid separate courtesy calls on the Paramount Chief of the Aflao traditional area, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of the Some traditional area Torgbiga Adamah III, Paramount Chief of the Klikor traditional area Torgbiga Addo VIII as well as Torgbi Saba V, ‘dufia’ of Nogokpo.

