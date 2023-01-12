Drama as ‘robbery victims’ get charged and remanded 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – Two persons who allegedly orchestrated the stealing of GHC900,000 at Maamobi in Accra have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

George Ayitey Mensah, a 32-year-old Okada Rider and Hakeem Seini, a 27-year-old Businessman have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery and robbery.

The accused persons have denied the charges.

Defence counsels for the accused persons prayed for bail pending trial and claimed their clients were “victims” of the robbery incident.

But the police said the two accused persons allegedly orchestrated the robbery incident.

The prosecution, led by Superintendent of Police Augustus Yirenkyi opposed to the grant of bail saying the matter was under investigations and that the Police were on the man hunt for other accomplices.

The court presided over Samuel Bright Acquah remanded them into Police custody for investigations to be conducted, especially on the three other accused persons on the run.

The matter has been adjourned to January 19.

The prosecution said on January 3, 2023, at about 1400 hours, the Nima Divisional Patrol team during their usual patrol duties within the Nima community met a group of people on the Mallam Addo Mosque Road and was informed about a robbery incident that had occurred.

The prosecution said the team then moved to the main Nima -Maamobi Highway where the victims were identified as George Ayitey Mensah and Hakeem Seini.

It said Hakeem Seini had indicated that he was transporting an amount of GHC900,000 from Rawlings Circle, Accra to Maamobi and had contracted George Ayitey Mensah, an Okada Rider to convey him together with the money to the destination.

The prosecution said the accused persons had alleged that two young men on unregistered motorbike wearing full face helmet and all armed with pistols crossed them on Mallam Addo Mosque Road, fired some shots and robbed them of the said amount.

It said Hakeem Seini claimed ownership of the money involved.

The prosecution told the court that it, however, turned out that Hakeem Seini was not the lawful owner.

The prosecution said George Ayitey Mensah, the Okada Rider, was captured in a CCTV footage signaling the robbers to cross him a few meters to the scene of the crime.

Additionally, the prosecution said: “There is a very high suspicion that the two (accused persons) and the robbers, now at large, conspired to commit the crime.

It said the matter was under investigation.

GNA

