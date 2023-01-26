Decision to reshuffle NDC’s Minority Leadership was taken by FEC – Yamin 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA – The decision to reshuffle the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus in Parliament was a “collective decision” by the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee, Mr Joseph Yamin, National Organiser, NDC, has said.

Mr Yamin told the Ghana News Agency that the decision “was well-thought through” and “the best way for us to go.”

He made the remarks when the leadership of the various political parties met the Ghana Peace Council in Accra on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The NDC on Tuesday, January 24, made some changes to its leadership in Parliament.

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee and Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has replaced Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader.

Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle has also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza takes over from Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Whip.

The decision has since sparked outrage among some sections in the Party, with some NDC Members of Parliament declaring opposition to the move.

Mr Yamin described the opposition to the Party’s decision as “normal.”

“It was a decision taken by the Party, well thought through and so we all have to support the decision of the Party and embrace it,” he said.

“This is a FEC decision and the FEC has that power…it was a collective decision.”

Mr Yamin rejected assertions that the move would destabilise the Party and affect its political fortunes in the Tamale South and Asewase constituencies.

He said all those issues were taken into consideration when the decision was made and that the Party would emerge victorious in those constituencies.

“However, we are ready to engage on anything that is likely to affect the chances of the Party in 2024,” Mr Yamin said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ato Forson has urged unity among the rank file of the Minority Caucus in Parliament and the Party as a whole.

“I will appeal to the rank and file of our great NDC Party to keep calm. Members of Parliament are in good hands, we will work with them in due diligence,” he said at a press conference in Accra on Thursday.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

