David Abagna signs four-year deal with Al Hilal 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan.31, GNA – Sudanese side Al Hilal has completed the signing of Real Tamale United Skipper, David Sandan Abagna on a four-year deal.

The deal would last until 2027.

The midfielder ended his marriage with the Tamale-based side after three years with brilliant performances.

The 24-year-old played a key role in Ghana’s campaign at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria, which saw him being named man of the match in the clash against Sudan.

The Black Galaxies man managed to score a total of nine goals with three assists in all 16 appearances for RTU in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

His efforts got him a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon but failed to continue due to an injury he picked at training.

Abagna since his return from injury, has been impressive in the 2022/23 league season, bagging three goals in eight games played for his side.

To his achievements, the player would leave the betPawa Ghana Premier League as a one-time winner with WA All Stars and also the young player of the year in the 2018 SWAG Awards.

GNA

