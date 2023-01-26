Court orders Ofosu Ampofo, Boahen to open defence

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA – The Accra High Court trying Former NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen over an alleged conspiracy to cause Har and assault on public officers, has asked the two to open their defence.

Justice Samuel K.A.Asiedu, a Justice of the Supreme Court, with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge, in his ruling said there was evidence on record in respect of the charges.

This was when the Defence counsels for the accused persons had filed their submission of no case to answer and prayed the Court to acquit and discharge their clients as prosecution had not proven the charges against them.

The Prosecution called three witnesses to give evidence to prove the charges against the accused persons and then closed its case on November 24, 2022.

Ofosu-Ampofo, the immediate past chairman and Boahen, a communicator of the National Democratic Congress, have denied the charges and are currently on bail.

Additionally, Ofosu Ampofo, is facing an assault charge for allegedly inciting NDC communicators against public officers – Chairpersons of the National Peace Council and Electoral Commission.

They are on a GH¢ 100,000.00 bail with a surety each.

The prosecution had at an earlier sitting told the Court that the accused persons had been captured in an audio recording of the proceedings of a meeting on February 3, 2019, allegedly planning a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Chairman of the National Peace Council, among others.

The meeting followed the January 31, 2019, Ayawaso West-Wuogon by-election, which turned violent following a clash between some National Security operatives and supporters of the National Democratic Congress suspected to be vigilantes.

The audio recording was played on some radio stations and according to the prosecution, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service, later intercepted the tape.

The prosecution said Mr Boahen had confirmed being at the said meeting and confessed on a radio station that the information on the tape was true.

GNA

