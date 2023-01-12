Coach Nora Hauptle keen to restore Black Queens to its glory days  



By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan.12, GNA – Nora Hauptle, newly appointed Head Coach of the senior women’s national team of Ghana, Black Queens says she is committed to restoring the team to its glory days as one of the best on the continent.

The Swiss international took over from Coach Mercy Tagoe who failed to qualify Ghana for the 2022 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Speaking on her plans for the team, the former FC Thun Coach said: “We have created a new mission and the mission is called ‘Volta’ which is a big river in Ghana and also a Portuguese word which means ‘Turn’ so we want to make a turn to success again”.

The ex-Swiss footballer noted that even though the task given to her was a huge one, she believes she has the qualities to shape the senior side despite its flaws in the last few years.

She described the Black Queens as one with many qualities and would have a great turn in the coming months to make their dream of achieving more success come true.

The 39-year-old is currently in camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram with 45 domestic players as part of her mission to excel at the 2024 African Cup of Nations tournament.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

