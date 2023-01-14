Civil, Public Servants urged to maintain high ethical standards 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Daboase (W/R), Jan. 14, GNA – Public and Civil Servants have been encouraged to maintain high levels of ethical standards in the execution of their duties.

They are also to be punctual at work and engage in effective and efficient service delivery in building a better Ghana beyond aid.

Mr Frederick Agyemang, the Western Regional Coordinating Director, gave the advice at a meeting of staff of the Wassa East District Assembly and the Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

“You need not also fight against the Government of the day as Civil Servants but ensure the effective implementation of all policies and programmes irrespective of your political affiliations so as to fine-tune our country,” he said.

Later, the Western Regional Minister, who was on a two-day working visit to the area, led the team to visit the Natural Rubber Business company (NARUBIZ), a rubber processing factory at Dompim in the Wassa East District, and some distinguished personalities in the area.

Mr Emmanuel Akwasi Owusu, the Managing Director, NARUBIZ, briefed the Minister on the company’s production capacity and how incessant power outages were impeding operations.

The factory is one of the government’s flagship programme; One District, One Factory, and can produce about 20 tons of rubber daily for export.

He prayed that the Regional Minister would help solve the power situation in the district.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

