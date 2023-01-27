Center for Creative Training Reports Successful Cooperation of Bulgarian Educational System with Google

Sofia, Jan 27 (BTA/GNA) –

Transformation of pre-school and school education, development of the STEM environment, expansion of the partnership with the technology giant Google, success in using cloud platforms for learning and improvement of teachers’ qualifications in this direction, are just some of the achievements reported by the Centre for Creative Training in 2022. The organization is one of the most active in the field of education modernization in Bulgaria.

Over the year, another four schools acquired Google Reference School status and joined this elite group of educational institutions across the world, bringing the total number of such schools in Central and Eastern Europe to 16, all of which in Bulgaria.

The 1:1 (one-to-one) model for organizing the learning process, in which each student and teacher has their own electronic device and a personal profile connected to it, already includes over 10,000 students in some 500 classes at 100 schools.

More than 900 Bulgarian teachers passed through the Google professional development programmes in 2022. This ranks Bulgaria among the first in Europe by number of teachers certified by an online company, the Centre said. In addition, 27 teachers became Google Certified Trainers. Thus schools choose a teacher to lead internal training for colleagues on how to use Google tools for educational purposes and accelerate the qualification of their school team.

The Centre’s plans for 2023 include certifying 1,000 more teachers in Google’s international programs, as well as supporting school teams to better use and manage Chromebook devices. There will also be a number of special events aimed at school and kindergarten principals across the country. The organisation will also focus its work on supporting school teams in relation to the upcoming STEM for Schools programme.

