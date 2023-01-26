Bulgarian Navy Fleet of Battle, Auxiliary Ships Participated in Four International and National Trainings in 2022

Varna on the Black Sea, Jan 26 (BTA/GNA) – The Bulgarian Navy’s Flotilla of battle and auxiliary ships participated in four international and national exercises last year, the Admiralty headquarters in Varna said Wednesday. The successes of the Flotilla were commented on at the analysis of its status and preparations in 2022, which was also attended by Bulgarian Navy Vice Commander Fleet Admiral Georgi Penev.

The main focus during the year has been the efforts to destroy and dispose of munitions and explosive materials that have been floating in the Black Sea waters. The personnel and equipment of the Flotilla have provided assistance to the population of the regions of Burgas, Varna, Dobrich and Stara Zagora.

The Flotilla of combat and auxiliary ships of the Bulgarian Navy was established on November 1, 2012. Its headquarters is based in Burgas, on the territory of the Naval Base in the city. Commander of the Flotilla is Fleet Admiral Velko Velkov.

