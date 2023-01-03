Asiedu Nketia thanks Bono chiefs and NDC Party delegates    

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Jan. 03, GNA – Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman has thanked the Bono chiefs and the party’s delegates for their immense support that enabled him to win the party’s Chairmanship contest late last year.

Mr Nketia expressed the appreciation when he paid a courtesy call on Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs at the Abanpredease Palace, Dormaa-Ahenkro, in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Region.

Accompanied by Mr Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, the Regional Chairman of the party, constituency executives and other leading members, the newly elected NDC National Chairman was at the Abanpredease Palace to particularly express gratitude to Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II for his exceptional and moral support that propelled him to victory.

Mr Asiedu Nketia stated that he would continue to count on the support of the chiefs and the NDC members and followers for direction and wisdom to steer the affairs of the party to regain power from the New Patriotic Party in the Election 2024.

He stressed the need for a united front to strengthen the party to contest the 2024 general election.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said: “There’s a big task ahead, and our victory is a statement from the delegates that they trust us, and we are competent and capable to accomplish this major task.”

GNA

