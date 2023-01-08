Asiedu Nketia, NDC Executives attend thanksgiving service

Accra, Jan. 8, GNA – The national executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress Party ( NDC) Sunday worshipped at the Perez Chapel International to offer their thanksgiving to God for seeing them through a successful national delegates congress, which saw their election into office.

The executives, as part of their four-year mandate, have the responsibility to steer the Party into the 2024 General Election.

In their all white apparels, they joined the congregation in singing, dancing and praying and donated GHS20,000 to support the work of God.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare prayed for them after their leader, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the Party, explained their mission.

The NDC held its 10th National Delegates’ Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Under the theme, ‘Rallying for Victory 2024’, 63 candidates contested for 11 positions with more than 8000 out of 9,500 delegates participating.

GNA



