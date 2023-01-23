Agenda 111 hospital project progresses steadily at Chinderi  

By Kingsley Mamore

Chinderi (O/R) Jan 23, GNA – The construction of Agenda 111 60-bed capacity hospital project by the government is progressing steadily at Chinderi in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the site saw Shapoorji Pallonji, the main construction firm working on the foundation of the facility.

Mr Homant Gosai told GNA that construction works were going on smoothly and speedily and expected to be completed by the end of 2023 considering adequacy of funds released by the government.

He explained that footing works of the project were almost completed and would proceed to floor level to enable them start actual work to meet the duration given by the government.

He said the project comprises male surgical, female surgical, paediatric, and surgical wards, pharmacy units, administration block and an out- patients department.

He appreciated the support from the district assembly, the community members, and the District Chief Executive and assured them of quality work.

Mr Nkrumah Kwasi Ogyile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) said the hospital will cater for emergency and referral cases when completed.

He added that medical doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff would be posted to the health facility to enable the people access quality healthcare delivery when completed.

The DCE appealed to residents to cooperate with the contractor, acknowledging that the construction works may inconvenience them.

Some community members who interacted with GNA were excited about the project and appealed to the contractor to speed up work to meet the deadline.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

