Africa Peer Review Mechanism hosts editors’ Forum tomorrow on Ghana’s corporate governance in AfCFTA implementation

By Asare Leonora

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – The National African Peer Review Mechanism Governing council (NAPM-GC) will tomorrow, Tuesday, January 31, host an Editors’ Forum on “Targeted Review of Ghana” in Accra.

After a decade and half since Ghana’s first country self- assessment and peer reviewing, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a “Target Review” assessment of Ghana on corporate governance as a catalyst to the implementation of Africa Continental free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Ghana.

A news brief on the event said the broad objective of the Targeted Review was to identify governance gaps to improve corporate governance policies, standards and practices in Ghana to harness the benefits of the implementations of the Continental free Trade (AfCFTA).

It said as part of the review process, Ghana would receive the Continental Review Mission Team (CRMT) led by the APRM panel.

The mission will commence from 6th to 20th Feb.2023.

The objective of the Editors’ Forum among others is to sensitise editors on the Targeted Review process, their roles and responsibilities as key stakeholders and significance of their participation in the National and Regional engagements with Targeted Review Mission Team (TRMT).

The Forum is expected to solicit the support of the media fraternity to promote the Targeted Review of Ghana among the business community and Ghanaian citizenry before, during and after the Targeted Review Mission.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

