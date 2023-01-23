Adwoa Adutwumwaa Boadi to contest Ahafo Ano South-West NPP parliamentary primary 

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA – Madam Adwoa Adutwumwaa Boadi, Women’s Organiser of Friends of Bawumia, says she will contest the Ahafo Ano South-West Constituency Seat in the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bring development to the constituency.

She made this known when she interacted with NPP delegates at Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South-West Constituency of the Ashanti Region, a statement issued by Mr Emmanuel Nkrumah-Fotiah, the Communications Officer of Madam Boadi’s Campaign Team, said.

Madam Boadi, an accountant, urged women to participate actively in partisan politics to contribute their quota towards the national development agenda.

She noted that women, when given the nod, could play key roles in governance through policy and decision-making.

She promised to transform Ahafo Ano South-West through developmental projects when voted for as the Member of Parliament.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

