200-seater Adisadel School Library project progressing steadily 

Cape Coast, Jan. 24, GNA – The construction of a multipurpose reading complex by the 1998-Year Group of the Adisadel College is progressing steadily, with work about 65 per cent done.

It is expected to be completed in February 2023 and inaugurated during the Speech and Prize-giving Day in March, to mark the Group’s 25 years anniversary.

The USD200,000 two-floor facility, financed by that Year Group, comes with a reading area of 460sqm with a 200-seating capacity, a management office, multi-functional room, and washrooms.

It also comes with accommodation, solar panels for renewable energy, the use of natural lighting sources, and reservoir for water supply.

Mr Derrick Dean Ekwow Ainoo, the Resident Engineer for Decomtech Ventures, the construction company, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, gave an assurance that the facility would be completed as expected.

“As you can see, construction works are ongoing, and we are committed to completing them as scheduled. We are left with some concrete works and blocks laying and, hopefully, we shall roof the building in the third week of February,” he said.

Later, Mr Daniel Ativi, the Organizer of the Group, who led some executive members of the group on a site tour of the facility, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work and asked the Resident Engineer to ensure the project was completed as scheduled.

He said the intervention was in cognisance of the tradition of old students to give back to their alma mater to support teaching and learning.

It was also to ease the burden of moving from the south campus to the main administration block to access library services as well as enhance academic performance in general, through constant reading.

Mr Ativi called on his mates to show commitment to the project and appealed to corporate institutions to support the group in cash or kind to complete their legacy projects.

He said the task ahead was arduous but believed that with the commitment of all members of the Group, the project would become a reality.

GNA

