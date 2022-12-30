Hands of Gold Foundation commits to supporting more vulnerable people

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Dec. 30, GNA – Hands of Gold Foundation, is committed to going forward to support more less privileged and vulnerable people in the society to be financially independent.

Mr. Benjamin Opuni. the Deputy Chief Executive of the Foundation said as an International Non-Governmental Organization, the target was to help persons facing financial difficulties by providing support for them to regain their financial independence.

Mr Opuni made the pledge when the Foundation opened its Country Office in Ghana to complement the government’s efforts at supporting the vulnerable, needy, less fortunate, and most marginalized in the society.

“As our aim, we will target individuals especially women and children to support them, be financially stable through entrepreneurial development and incubate business initiative and innovations for their livelihood,” he added.

He said the Foundation believed in long-lasting relationships and partnerships and as such was opened to partnering other NGOs to ensure that all generations were involved in ensuring the fulfilment of the Foundation’s mission and vision.

The Deputy Chief Executive said since its inception, they have supported medical operations for Fibroid and Hernia for selected beneficiaries.

He said recently they undertook full medical and health screening for the entire community of Fankyinikor, a suburb of Nsawam, where some financial tokens were disbursed to selected beneficiaries as start-up capital to run their businesses.

“Albeit all these strides made by the Foundation, we strive for greater heights, there are more of these to happen, and we are hopeful that the people of Olebu-Ablekuma will not be left out at all,” he said.

Nii Adotey Amarteifio I, Chief of Olebu-Ablekuma, commended the management of the Foundation for their initiatives and interventions over the years and implored them to extend their services with special reference to inhabitants of the area.

