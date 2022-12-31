GFA directs Clubs to observe a minute’s silence in honour of Pele 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec. 31 , GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has directed all clubs to observe a minute silence in all games to be played this weekend and the week after as a way of honoring football’s greatest, Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

The decision follows FIFA’s declaration for all member associations and football competition organisers to hold a minute silence in all games as the World mourns the legendary Pele.

A letter sent to the GFA by the World Football body said “ In solidarity with his family and friends, the Brazilian Football Association, Brazil, and all football fans who loved him so dearly, the flags at FIFA headquarters will be flown at half-mast, and FIFA calls upon all competition organisers to hold a minute of silence ahead of every football match this upcoming weekend and the week thereafter.”

The GFA in response to the statement by FIFA requested that all betPawa Premier League, Access Bank Division One League, and Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League matches would observe a one-minute silence before the start of every game, as a mark of appreciating the efforts of the three-time World Cup winner.

82-year-old Pele, died in the late hours of last Thursday at the Albert Einstein Hospital, São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil, having battled with cancer.

GNA

