Afro Nation Ghana 2022 ends abruptly despite Stonebwoy, Black Sherif’s stunning performances

By Simon Asare/James Amoh Junior

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA – Day two of the 2022 edition of the Afro Nation Ghana concert ended unexpectedly due to safety and health concerns, organisers have said.

Patrons who thronged to Marine Drive, Black Star Square Friday were unable to see Nigerian artists Asake, Rema and Skepta as the show was interrupted during the performance of French music star Dadju.

An announcement was made on stage by the MCs of the show, who said the show had to end abruptly for safety reasons to ensure that lives were safeguarded.

A Security Personnel told GNA Entertainment that the main entrance of the show was overcrowded as people tried to force their way through to the main event grounds.

He added that the overcrowding at the gate was very intense, with instances of suffocation.

But regardless of the unexpected ending to what otherwise was a great concert, the second day witnessed some astounding performances from the artistes who performed.

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall star, Stonebwoy, dazzled the thousands who had gathered with some ruthless live band performances.

The award-winning musician was certainly one of the top performers at this year’s music festival, as he left fans with some awe-inspiring moments.

Sensational Ghanaian singer Black Sherif also delivered one of the best performances in his career thus far, as he rocked the show with back-to-back hits.

Blacko, as he is popularly called, performed Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song,” as he made an entry on the stage and kept music lovers in a solemn mood in anticipation of his delivery.

There were also exciting performances from Kidi and Camidoh, who opened the show on the second day.

Some fans expressed disappointment at the event organisers for not ensuring the total safety of patrons when the numbers kept soaring.

