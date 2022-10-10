Traditional leaders urged to support the government to promote tourism 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie Akagbor

Tamale, Oct 10, GNA – Mr Spencer Doku, Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has urged traditional leaders and District Chief Executives to help in the development and promotion of tourism sites in their regions.

He said tourism was one of the mechanisms that could be used to fight poverty in the regions.

Mr Doku made the call during an orientation and training workshop on Ghana Tourism Development Project (GTDP) funded by the World Bank to regulate tourist sites.

The event, organised by the GTA in Tamale, was to create a working and knowledge sharing database platform with the stakeholders to improve the standards, facilities, and services at tourist sites.

Mr Doku encouraged traditional leaders to use their rich culture and heritage to boost tourism in the country.

Mr Tanko Zakaria, Communication Specialist at GTDP advised Management of tourist sites to focus on customer care service, which was one of the keys to promote tourism.

Mr Zakaria said “Customer service helps to build a loyal customer base and boosts strong relationships with customers.”

Mr Isaac Opirah, Savannah Regional Director of GTA called on the stakeholders to market tourist sites globally by generating brand awareness to attract customers to visit the sites.

He encouraged the stakeholders to use the internet as one of the modern tourism marketing strategies to promote tourism and locally made products.

Mr Gameli Dzordzorme, Project Focal Person of GTDP at GTA, said the project was being implemented by the government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and funded by the World Bank to improve the performance of tourism in targeted destinations in the country.

He added that the project would strengthen the tourism-enabling environment, tourism skills development and the tourism branding and marketing, and support tourism enterprises to enhance their businesses.

GNA

