Trading activities slowdown in Accra as GUTA closes shops 

By Issah Mohammed/Munira Akweley Issah

Accra, Oct 19, GNA – Trading activities in most parts of Accra took a nosedive as members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) begin a six-day industrial action of shop closure to protest deteriorating economic condition.

Some shops belonging to the members in the Central Business District (CBD) and some business enclaves such as ‘Abossey-Okai’ and ‘Kwame Nkrumah Circle’ were closed limiting economic activities in the district.

Petty traders, hawkers as well as middlemen were left to cater for customers who visited the business centres.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the ‘Abossey Okai Spare Parts’ enclave at 1030hrs, it was observed that most shops were closed in compliance with the directive of GUTA.

However, a few shops opened ‘partially’ and engaging middlemen who occasionally dashed to pick items for customers.

Mr Emmanuel Sasu, a shop attendant, who sat in front of his closed shop, told the GNA that he did not see how the closure of the shop would bring any change in governance, adding that, “we have engaged in so many demonstrations over the years yet…”

“I would have expected the importers to say they are boycotting the habour and that they are not going to use the harbour to bring in their goods for the next two months so government will lose revenue.

“But some have loan obligations to fulfil, and it is going to affect them,” he said.

Mr Kofi Aboagye, a middleman, told the GNA that while the industrial action was justified, he needed to feed hence his reason for coming to the market.

“Things are difficult now so we can’t stay at home like that,” he said.

The situation was no different at the Opera Sqaure in the CBD where most shops were closed.

A shop owner, who is not a member of GUTA, Madam Lilian, said she did not see the need for shop closure, “in that, I don’t know how closing my shop will bring the dollar rate down. If government has something to do, I don’t need to close my shop before he does it.”

She said financial obligations such as paying salaries of employees and clearing goods at the port would make it impossible for her to join the industrial action.

Mr Clement Aboagye, First Vice President of GUTA and the Co-Chair of the Abossey Okai Spare parts dealers Association, said the Association was aware there was not going to be a 100 per cent compliance with its directive.

He said the democratic dispensation in the country also allowed for citizens to express their dissenting views and the Association respected that.

“If we achieve 50 to 60 per cent, I think it is a plus, so we appreciate what is going on,” he said.

GNA

