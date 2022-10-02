Stakeholders urged to intensify campaigns on mental health 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Oct 02, GNA – Mr Peter Amadu Mintir, Executive Director of Total Life Enhancement Centre (TOLEC-GH), a psychology-focused organisation advocating for mental health and providing psychological services, has called on government and other stakeholders to prioritise sensitisation campaigns on mental health.

He said this would help in seeking mental health care without any form of discrimination and stigma.

He was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale as part of activities to mark this year’s Mental Health Week celebration.

Mental Health Week is observed on October 10 every year to provide opportunities for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to examine their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care accessible to all.

Mr. Mintir said as part of activities to mark the celebration, the Psychiatry Unit, and the Public Health Unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital in collaboration with TOLEC-GH and Mental Health Advocacy Foundation would undertake a sensitisation campaign between October 03, to October 10, 2022.

He indicated that “It is important for stakeholders to strengthen advocacy, collaboration and partnership in a way that will ensure investment in mental health is prioritised.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

