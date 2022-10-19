Slow pace in trading activities over economic hardship 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA – Trading in the central business district of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly has taken a nosedive in most parts of Accra, following the beginning of a six-day industrial action of members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association.

Some shops belonging to the members in the Central Business District (CBD) and some business enclaves such as Abossey-Okai, Kokompe had been closed causing minimal trade activities, when the Ghana News Agency visited the scenes.

The GNA observed that Petty traders, hawkers as well as intermediaries were left to cater for customers that visited their centres.

