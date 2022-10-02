“Skirts and Suits” to commemorate customer service week

Hannah Awadzi

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA – Audience at the Bediako Hall of the GNAT Hall on Saturday night were thrilled while being educated on the importance of practicing good customer service.

Using the power of drama, theatre lovers were reminded to be kind and serve customers with passion wherever they found themselves.

A play titled: Skirts and Suits, by playwright Nii Commey, was used to commemorate the beginning of International customer service week which is celebrated annually during the first week in October.

Customer service week is an international celebration that calls attention to the importance of customer service and the people who provide it to boost morale and team work as well as raise awareness of the value of customer service

The play Skirts and Suits brought to the fore office dynamics and the role it plays in delivering quality customer service or otherwise.

Set in a contemporary corporate office, the play, showcase the drama that happens daily in an office, with an urban fusion of exciting characters occupying the roles of customers, employers, customer service people, and the entire workforce who interface with the organization.

The storyline exposes the good, the bad, and the ugly that happen in a typical office.

Audience cheered intermittently while interacting with the characters on stage.

Nii Commey, the playwright, thanked the audience for their support and called for continuous support of his productions.

