Self-acclaimed electrician remanded for theft

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Oct. 29, GNA – Eric Vincent, a 22-year-old self-acclaimed electrician has been remanded into prison custody for stealing by a Hohoe Circuit Court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and will reappear on November 09.

The accused is said to have dishonestly appropriated 22 slippers and six sandals valued GH¢500.00.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that the complainant is a trader and a resident of Hohoe Zongo.

He said the accused person who claimed to be an electrician had no place of abode but had been hovering around the Hohoe market and the lorry station area.

Chief Inspector Aziati said on October 22, the complainant sent GH¢500.00 to her daughter at Nima in Accra to purchase footwears for her, which was delivered through a driver, who is a witness in the case.

He said after arrival at the Hohoe station, and the goods were being discharged, the suspect was seen hovering around booth of the vehicles, where it was later discovered that the footwears could not be traced with the suspect vanishing from sight.

He said the driver then became suspicious that it was the accused person who could have stolen the footwear.

Chief Inspector Aziati said on October 24, the complainant spotted the accused person offering some footwear for sale.

He said she then caused the accused person’s arrest and handed him over to the Police.

Chief Inspector Aziati said Vincent was re-arrested and during investigations, he stated that even though he was seen selling some footwear, he found it on the floor of the Hohoe lorry station.

GNA

