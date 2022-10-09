President Akufo-Addo leaves for France

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Saturday to Paris, France, for a six-day working visit to that country.

Whilst in France, President Akufo-Addo would address the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at its 215th Session.

He would on Monday, October 10, 2022, receive an Honorary Award of Doctor Honoris Causa from Sorbonne University in Paris.

That would be the third Honorary Doctorate Degree to be conferred on him. The first was an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree conferred on him in May 2016, from the celebrated Fort Hare University of South Africa; and the second, in December 2017, was an honourary doctor of humane letters degree from the University of Liberia.

The President is also billed to address the Asia Society Forum on the theme, “To Act in Troubled Times: new perspectives from France, Asia, Africa and the world”, and commission the refurbished Chancery building of Ghana’s Embassy in Paris.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum; and by officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President is expected back in Ghana on Friday, October 14, 2020.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia acts in his stead.

GNA

