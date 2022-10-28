Police chief dismissed in south-eastern Iran as protests continue

Tehran, Oct 28, (dpa/GNA) – The police chief of the protest-hit south-eastern Iranian city of Zahedan, has been dismissed following criticism against him.

The decision was made by the security council of the province of Sistan-Beluchistan, as the Iranian news agency ISNA reported on Friday.

Iranian media said the dismissal, was the result of an investigation into the violent crackdown against protests in the city on September 30.

Dozens of people were reportedly killed by security forces in Zahedan, after Friday prayers four weeks ago.

The dismissal, is seen by observers as evidence of growing internal political discord, over the nationwide anti-government protests.

An influential Sunni cleric in Zahedan, Mawlawi Abdul Hamid, also recently criticized the course of the political leadership in the majority Shiite country, receiving support from other local clerics.

Meanwhile, crowds of people took to the streets again in the capital, Tehran, all throughout Thursday night.

In many places, residents showed solidarity with demonstrators from their balconies, as witnesses reported, leading security forces to fire at peoples’ homes.

While most demonstrators continue to call for an overthrowing of the system, some protest slogans also demanded a referendum.

It is considered highly unlikely that Iran’s leadership will make concessions, and decide on social relaxations.

The unrest across Iran was triggered by the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The morality police had arrested her for allegedly violating Islamic dress codes. The woman died in police custody on September 16.

Since her death, thousands have been demonstrating across the country against the government’s repressive tactics, and the Islamic system of rule.

According to human rights activists, more than 10,000 people have been arrested and at least 250 killed.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

