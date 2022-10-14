Parents, teachers told to encourage and support girls to achieve full potential 

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Juaboso, (WN), Oct 14, GNA- Parents, teachers and other stakeholders have been advised not to

relegate girls to the background but provide the necessary assistance and encouragement for them to achieve their full potential.

Mr Stephen Tikoli, the Juaboso District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education

(NCCE) who gave the advice noted that girls and women had great talents to contribute

immensely towards the development of the country.

He was speaking at a ceremony held to commemorate this year’s International Girl Child

Education Day at Juaboso in the Western North Region as part of efforts to help develop the

future of the Girl- Child in the District and the country.

It was organized by the Juaboso District Assembly in collaboration with the Ghana Education

Service (GES) on the theme “Our Time is now, Our Right Our Future “.

Mr Tikoli advised young girls to focus on their education, learn hard and not indulge in

activities that would jeopardize their education and future.

Addressing the students, Mrs Hannah Ennin, the Juaboso District Girl-Child Coordinator

explained that the Girl -Child Day was declared by the United Nation (UN) to amplify the voices

of young girls around the world and to increase awareness of their issues.

She added that the celebration sought to address the challenges of girls and to promote girls

empowerment and fulfillment of their human rights, poor learning opportunities, violence and

discrimination.

GNA

