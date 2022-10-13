NSS releases postings for 2022/2023 service year 

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA – The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings for those who enrolled to undertake mandatory national service for the 2022/2023 service year.

The prospective service personnel include the 2022 eligible Ghanaian graduates from accredited tertiary institutions in the country, who submitted their applications for postings.

This was contained in a press release from the Scheme.

The statement urged prospective national service personnel to log onto the Scheme’s website at http://www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements.

According to the statement, the printing of appointment letters by service personnel and endorsements by respective user agencies could only be done from Monday, October 17, 2022.

“However, validation and registration at all regional centres across the country would begin on Monday, October 24, 2022, and continue till Friday, December 30, 2022, to accommodate prospective service personnel who are yet to complete their academic programmes,” the statement added.

The statement urged all national service personnel to schedule appointments online and visit the validation centres on the scheduled date and time for validation with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol guidelines to minimize excessive crowding at the validation centres.

It directed all prospective service personnel who had been duly posted, accepted by their user agencies and validated by the NSS to begin their national service on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

“All national service personnel who have been deployed are hereby entreated to accept their postings as part of their civic obligations and contributions to national development,” the statement added.

GNA

