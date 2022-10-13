Abiana set to storm Zen Gardens with a highly packed live concert on October 15

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA – Sensational Ghanaian vocalist, Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson known in the music scene as Abiana is set to make history with her upcoming live concert on Saturday, October 15, at Zen Gardens in Accra.

The award-winning singer since releasing her single, Shika had been making headlines in the past weeks and would look forward to thrilling her fans with some of her top releases from her repertoire.

Adun Lei, Amen, Bo nor ni and the current favorite of many, Shika was part of the songs the VGMA Award winner would be performing at the concert.

Many have anticipated that the live concert might be one of the best the country had seen in many years following the mass support by some Ghanaians.

The concert would also witness performances from Epixode, Kwaku Darlington, instrumentalist Dela Botri and Hyskuul band.

Abiana was adjudged the Best Female Vocal Performance award during the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

GNA

