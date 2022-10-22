NDC constituency elections take off smoothly in Wa Central

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, Oct. 22, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency election in Wa Central has taken off smoothly with 69 aspirants vying for 17 positions.

A total of 1,838 delegates are expected to cast their ballots at the Wa Technical Institute where the exercise was ongoing to choose 17 leaders for the party for the next four years.

At the time of filing this report, voting for the Women’s and Youth Organiser positions and that for their deputies had ended successfully while voting for the remaining positions was ongoing.

A misunderstanding arose as to whether the votes for the Women and Youth wings should be counted before the general election start as was done in previous years.

While some agents and delegates wanted the votes counted before the others were held the election officials argued to the contrary.

Mr Abubakeri Saeed, the Wa Central Constituency Elections Director, NDC, said the decision not to count the Women and Youth organiser positions until the voting was completed was a directive from the Party National Headquarters.

He said no aspirant, delegate, or agent in the constituency raised an objection when the information was conveyed to them and could not fathom why some were arguing contrary to the directive.

However, at about 1100 hours GMT, the controversy had been resolved and voting for the remaining portfolios had begun.

GNA

