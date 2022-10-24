Nana Agradaa granted GHC150,000 bail in second money doubling case 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA – Patricia Oduro Asiedu, aka Nana Agradaa, founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministries, being held over doubling scam has been granted bail in the sum of GHC150,000 with three sureties one to be justified.

Nana Agradaa appeared before Circuit Court 11 (Second Case), today, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah and was ordered to deposit her passport with the court’s registry.

The court directed the prosecution to file disclosures before the next adjourned date.

The matter has been adjourned to November 15.

When the matter was called, the defence counsel led by Mr Paul Asibi Abarigah prayed the court to grant his client bail.

Mr Abarigah contended that the grant of bail was the discretion of the court, arguing that the accused had shown remorse during the period of her incarceration.

He said the accused person was a Ghanaian married with kids and operated a church with huge congregation, and that she would not interfere with investigations when granted bail.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare vehemently opposed to the bail application, saying she would interfere with Police investigations and witnesses.

According to the prosecution, Nana Agradaa whiles in custody, was interfering with witnesses.

DSP Asare said the Police had information that some witnesses had been invited to come for the refund of the money and prayed the court to give the prosecution two days to file disclosures.

Nana Agradaa is being held on six counts of charlatanic advertisements on social media and five counts of defrauding by false pretences.

She has denied the charges.

Nana Agradaa in the second case is alleged to have defrauded five accused persons.

Prosecution’s case was that on October 5, this year, Agradaa had advertised on Today’s Television and other social media platforms that she could double money.

The accused in the said advertisement had asked the public to attend all-night service at her Church at Weija in Accra for the alleged money doubling.

Six complainants in the case and other 1,000 persons attended the said all-night service and on request of Agradaa, handed over huge sums of money to her, but she failed to double the money.

Agradaa is standing before Circuit Court 9 over similar charges.

Circuit Court 9, was first to admit Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, to bail.

GNA

