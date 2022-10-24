Italy’s Meloni meets Macron for first time since taking office

Rome, Oct 24, (dpa/GNA) – Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has met French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome for the first time, since taking office last week.

During the informal talks on Sunday evening, the leaders discussed the rise in energy prices, support for Ukraine, the difficult economic situation and migration, according to a statement issued by the Italian government.

According to the statement, the 45-year-old leader of the far-right Fratelli d’Italia party, and France’s 44-year-old president, agreed to continue working together at the European, level while safeguarding common national interests.

Meloni took office in Rome on Sunday. Macron travelled to the Italian capital for an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Under Meloni’s predecessor Mario Draghi, France and Italy signed a treaty to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Macron wrote on Twitter after the meeting, that France and Italy must continue the work they have begun.

GNA

