MTN supports Kobine festival with GH¢10,000.00 

By Bajin D. Pobia

Lawra, UWR. Oct. 07, GNA – The Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) has presented a cheque of GH¢10,000.00 and other assorted items to the “Kobine” Festival Planning Committee in Lawra as its contribution towards the celebration of the festival.

It also presented exercise books, notepads, pencils, umbrellas, MTN materials, “T’ shirts, and key holders among others to the Committee, and GH¢1,000.00 worth of airtime and hampers to the Lawra Naa, Naa Puowelle Karbo III, Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Mr Obed Adu-Amankwaah, MTN Area Sales Manager in charge of the five Regions of the North, said the MTN, over the years, had established bonds and good relations with the people of the Lawra Traditional Area and had supported the Kobine Festival celebrations for the past years.

He said aside from the presentation the MTN would also support the ground durbar, the Culture and Heritage Day, and the Kobine Farmers Forum celebrations, as well as the football matches to enhance the smooth celebrations.

The telecommunication network operator would also establish centres at vantage points in the municipality to provide services to its customers especially those with issues regarding SIM Registration and Replacement.

He appealed to the people to take the SIM Card Re-registration exercise seriously as it was for their own good that they re-registered the SIMs with the Ghana Card.

Mr Adu-Amaknwaah advised the MTN mobile money customers not to disclose their Pin codes to anybody or allow anybody to use their phones to transact mobile money businesses on their behalf.

“Fraudsters cannot steal your money from your phone wallet, which is why they will always call you and ask for your PIN Code.

“Don’t entertain calls from fraudsters and don’t also give out your phone to people to transact mobile money business for you and avoid comprising your PIN Code with others.

Madam Georgina Asare Fiagbenue, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, said the MTN had supported 40 cultural festivals across the country.

She said the MTN was happy to do that because “It is an African Company and culture is the embodiment of the people and that is why MTN had always shown interest and respect for the cultural activities of the people.”

“We have to honour them and we have supported the Chiefs because they give us the opportunity to do business in their communities”, she added.

The Zambo-Naa, Naa Dery Aatona, Chairman of the Kobine Festival Planning Committee, thanked the management of MTN for the support and appealed to people in the municipality to patronise MTN products to give meaning to the friendship.

GNA

